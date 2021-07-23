Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory In Effect Friday Afternoon, Evening Severe Storms Possible

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of central and southern Minnesota is under a heat advisory Friday afternoon and evening, as the combination of heat and humidity is making it feel like 100 degrees outside.

The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Temperatures have climbed into the mid-90s and, when factoring in oppressive levels of humidity, the heat indices are around 100 degrees.

Friday was Minnesota’s 17th day with temperatures over 90 degrees.

Storms will fire up in northwestern Minnesota around 7 p.m. and swing south through the metro area closer to midnight. Storms will exit in the early morning hours on Saturday.

There is a slight risk for severe storms in northwestern Minnesota, and a marginal risk for the central part of the state. There will be threats of damaging winds and hail, but tornadoes are unlikely, according to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows.

Even though the state desperately needs rain, most areas will only see a quarter inch of precipitation or less, with the exception of isolated heavy downpours due to thunderstorms.

RELATED: Minneapolis, Hennepin Co. Announce Cooling Options For Homeless During Heat Wave

Weather officials advise that people drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, limit time in the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Under no circumstances should children or pets be left in unattended cars.

At the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, there’ll be cooling areas for spectators. Organizers say there’ll be water stations and air-conditioned tents in which people can find relief from the heat.

Relief from the humidity will come Saturday, but air temperatures will still be in the 90s. Expect sunny and warm weather through the weekend and perhaps a return of the haze from Canadian wildfires. There is a chance for more rain next week.