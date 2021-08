BOLIVAR — The ring of steel hitting steel echoed through the clear morning air for the first time in decades Saturday. Residents of Bolivar heard the sound of a steel hammer hitting an iron spike mid-morning as members of the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum helped members of the Pioneer Oil Museum lay railroad track beside the old Pittsburg, Shawmut and Northern Railroad Depot. The old depot is located on the Pioneer Oil Museum’s land south of Bolivar’s Main Street near the Hahn and Schaffner building.