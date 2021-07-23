Cancel
7-23 Faith Community

 10 days ago

Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach?” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at teh church’s YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes for all ages begin at 9. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page and website, alameda.church. The series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. The Streams of Water Ministry will host its annual Back to School Roundup from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The first 550 students who arrive will receive a backpack full of school supplies and a sack lunch in a curbside pickup. For more information, visit alameda.church.

