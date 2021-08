The 52nd Borck Junior will not only crown new champions this year, but also add a new course to the rotation. Silver Spring CC in Ridgefield is the site of this year’s championship, which begins Monday. There are 54 boys and 15 girls competing this year in the championship in honor of Jay Borck, an accomplished junior golfer who died at age 16 in 1968. The Borck family created a Fairfield County event that would allow golfers of all levels, including beginners, to compete in a tournament format.