Theater & Dance

Live Daniel Tiger Shows Return to Idlewild and SoakZone as Operating Hours Expand

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Daniel Tiger Shows Return to Idlewild and SoakZone as Operating Hours Expand. Stage show from beloved kids’ program returns, along with longer weekend hours and. LIGONIER, PA- Idlewild and SoakZone welcomes back Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, and more friends to its neighborhood as The Best Kids’ Park in the World launches into a whole new level of fun with one month to go in this summer’s daily operating schedule.

