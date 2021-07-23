One dead in Town of Porter overnight crash

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that one person is dead after an accident on Porter Center Road in the Town of Porter.

The accident occurred at 4 a.m. on Friday. Sheriff's offices says initial investigation showed the vehicle was travelling northbound on Porter Center Road when it went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames.

There were no passengers in the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending further investigation.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing to look into the accident.