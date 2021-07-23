An Inside Look at the Adults-Only Riu Republica Resort

Since its debut in 2019, HGTV’s Renovation Island has brought viewers into the world of Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as they work to get — and keep — their beautiful resort up and running. Since the property had previously been neglected, Bryan and Sarah faced some unique challenges. Despite that, they always managed to rise to the occasion. Not only have the Baeumlers built a large fan base, but they’ve also seen their business grow. But while watching Renovation Island can be a great way to decompress, find inspiration, and be entertained, most would agree that actually taking a trip there would be even better. Keep reading to find out how much it’ll cost you to stay at the resort on Renovation Island.