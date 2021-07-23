Olympian Alix Klineman Takes AD Inside Her Los Angeles Digs Ahead of the Tokyo Games
As a professional beach volleyball player, Olympian Alix Klineman is always on the road. So far, in 2021, she's traveled to Qatar, Mexico, Russia, and the Czech Republic for tournaments. "This year has been hectic," she tells AD. "Even when I am here, my days are super long." And now with the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner—where she'll make her debut with her volleyball partner, two-time Olympian April Ross—Klineman likely won't be getting a break anytime soon.
