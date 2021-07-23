Optimum RV headquarters in Ocala to receive $150,000 economic grant
Optimum RV will receive a $150,000 economic grant from the city of Ocala for renovations to their new headquarters in southeast Ocala. Ocala City Council members approved the economic investment program grant at their July 20 meeting. Optimum Dealership Group, which represents the RV company, now enters into an agreement with the city of Ocala for renovations to the headquarters, which is located at 2303 SE 17th Street.www.ocala-news.com
