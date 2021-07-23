Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Optimum RV headquarters in Ocala to receive $150,000 economic grant

By Jeremiah Delgado
ocala-news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimum RV will receive a $150,000 economic grant from the city of Ocala for renovations to their new headquarters in southeast Ocala. Ocala City Council members approved the economic investment program grant at their July 20 meeting. Optimum Dealership Group, which represents the RV company, now enters into an agreement with the city of Ocala for renovations to the headquarters, which is located at 2303 SE 17th Street.

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Rv#Ocala City Council#Optimum Dealership Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy