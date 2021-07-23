Cancel
Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Warner became the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker but believes he can continue to improve as the San Francisco 49ers defense evolves. With the Niners moving from Robert Saleh to DeMeco Ryans as its new defensive coordinator, little has been discussed nationally regarding how that change will be incorporated. The assumption has been that Ryans won't change much on a well-oiled operation. Assumptions are usually faulty.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demeco Ryans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nbc Sports Bay Area#American Football#Niners#Pro Bowl#Nbc Sports Bay Area
