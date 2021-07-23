Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

MAN OF STEEL Writer On Henry Cavill's Possible Superman Return; Says WB Wanted THE DARK KNIGHT In The DCEU

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 10 days ago

The Flash will introduce Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and it's been widely reported that the plan is for the Girl of Steel to receive her own solo movie. A body double was used for Superman's Shazam! cameo, and with no mention of Henry Cavill in Warner Bros.' plans for the DC Extended Universe over the next few years, it seems his time as the iconic DC Comics superhero has reached its end.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
David S. Goyer
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of Steel#The Dark Knight#The Girl Of Steel#Dc Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Make Superman Comeback in Black Adam

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Many DC fans believe that Henry Cavill is the true successor to Christopher Reeves' Superman throne but it's painfully obvious that Warner Bros. doesn't feel the same way about the British actor. I'm saying that, of course, because up until now, we've yet to get ourselves...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Has Reportedly Met With Marvel Studios In London

With his future as Superman in the DC universe under question, fans have been hoping that Henry Cavill could switch teams and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead in some other superhero role. That’s pretty much all it’s been at this point, just the fans wishing it to happen, but it seems they may have summoned the opportunity into existence as the latest intel says the British actor has met with Marvel Studios.
MoviesComicBook

The Dark Knight: Christopher Nolan’s Batman Sequel Celebrates Anniversary

Fans celebrate the 13th anniversary of The Dark Knight, which opened on this day in 2008. Director Christopher Nolan's sequel to his 2005 reboot Batman Begins, starring Christian Bale as the costumed crime-fighter, The Dark Knight pits the triumvirate of Batman and allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) against a new breed of costumed criminal: the Joker (Heath Ledger). When the clown plunges Gotham City into chaos months after a frightful attack by the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), the Joker's plans threaten the future Bruce Wayne hopes to have with childhood love Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) in a Gotham that no longer needs a Batman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Wanted The Dark Knight Trilogy To Launch The DCEU

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel wasn’t initially announced to be the launchpad for an entire shared universe of DC Comics adaptations, but just a couple of months after the Superman reboot was released, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had been confirmed as the next installment in the nascent franchise, with Ben Affleck cast as the Caped Crusader.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Will Reportedly Return As Batman In Batgirl

The complexion of the DCEU has become so muddled, that we’re not even entirely sure how Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl even fits into the established continuity, if it does at all. After years spent stuck in development hell, the project has gathered serious momentum over the last couple of months, with shooting expected to begin before the end of the year on the franchise’s first feature length HBO Max exclusive.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Man Of Steel Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Ever since Iron Man exploded onto the scene in the summer of 2008, we’ve seen countless studios attempt to replicate the Marvel recipe for success, but the overwhelming majority of them are missing one key ingredient. Numerous efforts at launching a shared universe have opted to deliver a first installment that’s all setup and no payoff, crossing their fingers in the hopes that audiences will want to see more without actually giving them a reason to invest in the mythology.
Visual Artepicstream.com

Glorious X-Men Art Casts Henry Cavill as Cyclops in MCU Reboot

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Comic book fans have long been frustrated with the way Warner Bros. and DC Films are handling Henry Cavill and close to a decade since he made his first flight as Superman, the British star's status in the DC Extended Universe still remains a huge mystery. We still don't know if the supposed Man of Steel sequel will still happen and quite frankly, time is running out which is why most people would rather see him make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Casts In The Heights Star As The DCEU’s Batgirl

Singer and songwriter Leslie Grace has reportedly been tapped for the lead role of Barbara Gordon in the Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Batgirl film, according to Deadline. Previous reports indicated the likes of Isabela Merced, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Grace and Haley Lu Richardson were being considered for the role.
MoviesDen of Geek

Man of Steel: Warner Wanted This Hilarious Change

Man of Steel may remain widely divisive nearly a decade after its 2013 release, but the pedigree of its storytellers, The Dark Knight Trilogy’s David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan, is often obscured by the sizable shadow cast by director Zack Snyder. But regardless of the creative team, for studio Warner Bros., the Henry Cavill-headlined Superman reboot’s primary purpose was to launch the Marvel-like continuity we now know as the DC Extended Universe. With such high stakes, work on the film regularly came with suggestions via studio notes. Yet, Goyer’s recollection of one particular note is not only funny but will make you wonder if anyone’s paying attention.
MoviesMovieWeb

Wonder Woman 3 Producer Says Ideas Are Starting to Come Together

Wonder Woman 3 could be closer than we think. Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven has provided an update on a potential third outing for the DC icon, and sounds very determined to make it happen. Roven has been a producer on many of DC's cinematic projects, including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984, and while he was not able to give any specific details, it seems developments on Wonder Woman 3 are moving in the right direction.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy