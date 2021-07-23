MAN OF STEEL Writer On Henry Cavill's Possible Superman Return; Says WB Wanted THE DARK KNIGHT In The DCEU

Man of Steel may remain widely divisive nearly a decade after its 2013 release, but the pedigree of its storytellers, The Dark Knight Trilogy’s David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan, is often obscured by the sizable shadow cast by director Zack Snyder. But regardless of the creative team, for studio Warner Bros., the Henry Cavill-headlined Superman reboot’s primary purpose was to launch the Marvel-like continuity we now know as the DC Extended Universe. With such high stakes, work on the film regularly came with suggestions via studio notes. Yet, Goyer’s recollection of one particular note is not only funny but will make you wonder if anyone’s paying attention.