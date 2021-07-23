Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

Following Tampa's Lead, #FreeBritney Miami Beach Protest Set for August 7

By Alan Halaly
Miami New Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, when Britney Spears started crying on stage during her final performance of the Piece of Me tour in Blackpool, England, Felipe Servat had a feeling there was a deeper issue beneath the pop star's emotional outburst. Following this experience and other questionable interactions during several meet-and-greets documented on his YouTube channel, Servat has been fighting for Spears' freedom ever since.

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
North Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#New Times#American#Original Doll#Conservatorships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Brazil
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
St. Pete Rising

Ciccio Restaurant Group’s newest concept is coming to Fourth Street in St. Pete

Jay & Luigi will be located at 3201 4th Street North, which was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai. While world travelers are still waiting for the borders to open back up, St. Pete residents will soon be able to escape to Italy by visiting Jay & Luigi, a fast-casual Italian trattoria opening in July at 3201 4th Street North. The restaurant space was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai.

Comments / 0

Community Policy