Following Tampa's Lead, #FreeBritney Miami Beach Protest Set for August 7
In 2018, when Britney Spears started crying on stage during her final performance of the Piece of Me tour in Blackpool, England, Felipe Servat had a feeling there was a deeper issue beneath the pop star's emotional outburst. Following this experience and other questionable interactions during several meet-and-greets documented on his YouTube channel, Servat has been fighting for Spears' freedom ever since.www.miaminewtimes.com
Comments / 0