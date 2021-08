MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – The weather has broken and the family is itching to go, but no one wants to empty the bank account on a little weekend fun which is why the Pennsylvania State Parks are so attractive. They are free! A drive north on I-79 into Mercer County will bring you to Lake Wilhelm, the centerpiece of the 3000-acre Maurice K. Goddard State Park. “Within that lake, we have opportunities for boating and fishing,” said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Assistant Regional Manager Kevin Blair. “There is a 20 horsepower limit within that lake, but without also there’s a...