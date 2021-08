Star Trek fans will want to watch this video by Certifiably Ingame. We’re back with another Star Trek watch, this time going back to an old reliable in Certifiably Ingame. The point of highlighting these videos is to help expose new fans to some of the deeper myths and lores of Star Trek that may only be covered once in a series, if ever. There’s a lot of information out there, and of course there is, the series has been around for nearly 60 years. For new fans, that amount of information can seem staggering. Hence the videos. This week on Star Trek Watch, the good channel that is Certifiably Ingame covered Ablative armor, aka the shielding that repelled The Borg.