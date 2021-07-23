REVIEW: Dehancer Film Emulation Plugin

Camera technology is getting better and better; 6K, 120fps, Full Frame, HDR capable, “Netflix Approved” cameras are almost standard these days. You pretty much can’t go wrong with any of them. At the same time, filmmakers seem to be fighting against that leap in image quality in search of the enigmatic “film look”. I personally have a lot of opinions about the so-called “film look” (big shocker there), and we all have hopefully read and watched Steve Yedlin’s diatribes on the subject via his website, but generally it seems what people are looking for are imperfections that “prove” that what you’re seeing is film. In the same way that the “VHS or DV look” that is, hilariously, becoming more popular these days is essentially the presence of scan lines and washed-out colors, the “film look” primarily seems to be thought of as having the presence of grain, halation, bloom, and weave. Since “perfect” footage, whether it be film or otherwise, can look essentially indistinguishable from modern digital and vice versa, we seem to want to highlight the inherent and potential faults of any medium to elucidate the fact that what you’re seeing is, presumably, that medium. It’s my belief that in our ever-disposable digital world, where everything is here one second and gone the next, we’ve become romantic about things that have endured, or come from “the before times”, and one of those things is film. If we have a film or video that was or looks like it was shot on film, psychologically (in my opinion) we seem to hope that it will imbue that piece of work with gravitas since it was made, or looks like it was made, with a medium that endures and is more substantial in some way than something more “modern”.