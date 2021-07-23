Daily Swim Coach Workout #497

Hello my friends! Happy Wednesday to you! I hope your week is trucking along smoothly and that you’re checking in today feeling good! I am popping in this morning with my Week of Workouts series where I share a glimpse into what one full week of workouts looks like around here every month. Last week we were in Florida and I was super psyched to not only have some help with the boys while I worked out (hooray for focused workouts without the need to keeping one eye on the boys as they play nearby!) but I was also able to take advantage of the gym in my parents’ building which felt AMAZING. Man oh man have I missed a gym environment!