When the first College Football Rankings of the season were unveiled this week, Auburn was right where most expected it to be. The Tigers — ranked 12th in the AP poll at 6-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, with back-to-back wins against ranked opponents — checked in at No. 13 in the committee’s initial rankings. As the calendar turns to November and the final month of the regular season, Auburn couldn’t ask for much more.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO