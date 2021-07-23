Check out some of TG mag’s greatest ever images

Perhaps Ferrari’s spikiest ever road car. A car that needs computers to keep it pointing in the right direction. It has that in common with fighter jets, so one memorably damp October we took the F12tdf to the Mach loop in Wales, where fast jet pilots go to test their mettle, to see if we could spot some fighters. The weather was dreadful, nothing was flying. But the sun popped out for five crucial minutes for Lee Brimble to capture this stunning tracking shot.