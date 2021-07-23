Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Check out some of TG mag’s greatest ever images

topgear.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps Ferrari’s spikiest ever road car. A car that needs computers to keep it pointing in the right direction. It has that in common with fighter jets, so one memorably damp October we took the F12tdf to the Mach loop in Wales, where fast jet pilots go to test their mettle, to see if we could spot some fighters. The weather was dreadful, nothing was flying. But the sun popped out for five crucial minutes for Lee Brimble to capture this stunning tracking shot.

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Tg Mag#Mustang#Top Gear#Brooklands#Us Army#Quindio#Bugatti Veyron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Ferrari
Related
Worldcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Danish Siddiqui’s Funeral?

The photo actually shows a 2019 religious celebration in Bangladesh. Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, was killed in Afghanistan on July 16 while covering the Afghan military’s attempt to oust the Taliban from the strategic Spin Boldak crossing on the border between southern Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the Associated Press. His funeral was held on July 18 in New Delhi, India, according to The Indian Express.
Carstopgear.com

Check out these glorious images from the Festival of the Unexceptional

Classic car insurer Hagerty held its seventh annual ‘Festival of the Unexceptional’ at Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire this weekend, and these images of gloriously ordinary classics have brightened up our Monday no end. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Aren’t they just fabulous in their mundanity? The...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Why North Korea is so afraid of K-pop

(CNN) — North Korea is doubling down on its culture war, warning citizens to stay away from all things South Korean -- including its fashion, music, hairstyles and even slang. In the past decade, South Korea has emerged as a formidable cultural force, with products from makeup to K-pop and...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Meghan Markle will not return to London

Initially, it was thought that Meghan Markle would not fly from Montecito to London because in sweet anticipation, on the other hand, a trip of several hours by plane can really be excessive stress for a woman in the last weeks of pregnancy. But now that little Lilibet Diana is born, what is the excuse for do not attend the inauguration event of the statue of Lady Diana, scheduled for July 1?
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Meghan Markle is the reason for Harry’s dwindling popularity, royal expert claims

Royal author, Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that Meghan Markle has 'uncorked the bottle' to a less popular Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex has recently announced that he will publish his memoirs, a decision that Campbell argues has been motivated by his wife. Published through Penguin Random House, the 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir is due to reach bookshelves in the autumn of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy