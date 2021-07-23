Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A horrible umpire call on a checked swing cost the Dodgers a crucial game vs. Giants

By Charles Curtis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1NEH_0b5epq2F00

Take a look at the photo above: it’s of Darin Ruf, the first baseman for the San Francisco Giants.

Without any context, would you call that a swing and a miss? My take: yeah, that’s a swing.

According to first-base umpire Ed Hickox, it was not.

And here’s the context: the Los Angeles Dodgers were up 3-2 with two outs in the ninth inning. That was a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded. If it’s a swing and a miss on a Kenley Jansen throw, it’s game over and the Dodgers get a huge win as they chase the Giants in the tight NL West.

But it was called a check swing, Ruf walked to first and the game-tying run crossed the plate. The Giants then scored again and eventually won 5-3.

Let’s break it all down:

Here's the play

People were mad

There was another bad call on a pitcher earlier in the at-bat

Not a great night for umpires.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Kenley Jansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Kenley#Jomboy Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

What the Heck Is Wrong With Cody Bellinger?

In 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers looked like they had baseball's best young player. Their answer to Mike Trout was a 24-year-old, multi-positional slugger who won a Gold Glove and the NL MVP Award in only his third big league season. Since then, Cody Bellinger has been an absolute mess and no one seems to know why.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBTrue Blue LA

David Price has spoken with Andrew Friedman about acquiring a certain player

David Price knows a thing or two about being traded. Three different times in his career he’s been part of mega-deals, as he’s been traded by the Rays, Tigers and Red Sox. Now, as he has his fifth home of his big-league career, Price will be staying put as the trade deadline comes and passes. With a lot of questions looming in regards to what the Dodgers could potentially do at the deadline, Price said that he’s had conversations with Andrew Friedman, specifically about a player he’d like to see end up in Dodger blue.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: Cody Bellinger Back In Center Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a rare blowout win over the San Francisco Giants and now can take the series with a victory in the rubber match. L.A. enters play two games back of San Francisco for first place in the National League West. The afternoon affair is the final...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger Break Game Open Vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak to the San Francisco Giants behind a dominant effort from Walker Buehler en route to an 8-0 shut out at Oracle Park. Buehler held the Giants without a hit until Wilmer Flores’ two-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Darin Ruf led off the fifth with a base hit and Mike Yastrzemski singled the next inning, but that was all Buehler allowed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy