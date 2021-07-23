A horrible umpire call on a checked swing cost the Dodgers a crucial game vs. Giants

Take a look at the photo above: it’s of Darin Ruf, the first baseman for the San Francisco Giants.

Without any context, would you call that a swing and a miss? My take: yeah, that’s a swing.

According to first-base umpire Ed Hickox, it was not.

And here’s the context: the Los Angeles Dodgers were up 3-2 with two outs in the ninth inning. That was a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded. If it’s a swing and a miss on a Kenley Jansen throw, it’s game over and the Dodgers get a huge win as they chase the Giants in the tight NL West.

But it was called a check swing, Ruf walked to first and the game-tying run crossed the plate. The Giants then scored again and eventually won 5-3.

Let’s break it all down:

Here's the play

People were mad

There was another bad call on a pitcher earlier in the at-bat

Not a great night for umpires.