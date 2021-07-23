Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The awesome story of how 'Ted Lasso' writer Brett Goldstein turned himself into Roy Kent

By Bryan Kalbrosky
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZXEB_0b5epndI00
Apple TV+

Yes, you can BELIEVE it: Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ series that shocked the world and became a beloved hit in 2020 is coming back later this week with its Season 2 premiere.

So to celebrate, we’re doing a post a day until Friday about the Jason Sudeikis series that’s about more than a first-time soccer coach figuring out how to lead AFC Richmond. We started with the origins of how the series was born out of the NBC ads; we shared the shortbread biscuits recipe; and Alex McDaniel wrote about what the show taught us about what the show taught us about abuse, recovery and the pitfalls of revenge.

Have you ever interacted with a piece of fiction and, as you dig deeper and deeper into it, every fiber of your being begins to identify with one of the characters? Especially when the work is particularly good, this should be a familiar feeling.

That happened to Brett Goldstein the first time that he really digested the story of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso. But it felt less like he was casually taking a BuzzFeed-style personality quiz to find out which character he was most aligned with and more like something nearly cosmic.

Goldstein, a British actor and comedian, was actually working on the show when that overwhelming sensation struck him — and it hit him hard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjHSP_0b5epndI00
Apple TV+

“I was a writer. I wrote on the show,” Goldstein, who is anxiously awaiting the release of the second season of the series, recently told For The Win. “We were in the writer’s room and by about episode five, I started to think: I really understand Roy Kent. I really understand Roy Kent. I think Roy Kent is within me.’”

This identification process is fairly common when someone is consuming film or literature.

But as he helped develop Roy Kent, the brutish and beloved football legend who is well past his prime by the time he gets to AFC Richmond, it kept striking closer and closer to home.

Kent is a captain on the squad during the first season of the show, though he has one foot out the door as he also thinks about his own retirement. He isn’t afraid to curse at his teammates or in front of a group of school children. While he is mostly seen as stern and stoic, he is also an extremely affable character who can be warm — especially to his young niece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9XER_0b5epndI00
Apple TV+

As Goldstein kept writing for Kent, he knew that this draw to the character was much stronger than just a passing feeling. But he ran the risk of stepping on someone’s toes if he suggested himself for the part.

“I was so grateful to be writing on the show. It’s so special,” explained Goldstein. “I didn’t want to jeopardize that. I didn’t want to make people uncomfortable by going: ‘Hey, I reckon I could play Roy!’ It would suddenly be, like, I don’t think so man. Then everyone would still have to look at me every day.”

Although reluctant, Goldstein’s previous experience as an actor as a regular on shows like Derek with Ricky Gervais or as a guest star on Drunk History UK and Doctor Who made him qualified for the role.

Goldstein is also known in the UK for his indie superhero comedy SuperBob (2015) and he also was awarded Best Supporting Actor at the 2016 British Independent Film Award for his role in Rachel Tunnard’s Adult Life Skills (2016).

Finally, however, he worked up the courage to explain to not only Jason Sudeikis but the entire production team why it was imperative that he be at least in consideration once casting rolled around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOiaq_0b5epndI00
Apple TV+

“I saved it until the very end of the writer’s room,” said Goldstein. “I didn’t tell anyone but I made a self-tape. I did five scenes as Roy. I emailed it when I left. I said: ‘Look, I’ve had a wonderful time. I’ve been thinking that I think I can play Roy. I think I really get it.

“But if this makes you at all uncomfortable or if this video is shit and if you’re at all embarrassed for me, then just pretend you never got it. I will never ask if you got it. We can still be friends.”

The decision was left up to Sudeikis and the team on the show but Goldstein didn’t have to wait long. No one else ever auditioned for the role.

“Thankfully, they couldn’t be bothered to look any harder,” said Goldstein, with a sardonic dry tone that mirrored Roy’s. “So I got the part.”

Goldstein has taken the opportunity and run with it and has since received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

As a testament to the fact that he knew Kent was within him all along, when he accepted the nomination, he sent an email that read nearly exactly the way it would if Kent himself had sent it:

“Holy f***ing s***. What an incredible honor. Proper dream come true s***.

Every part of this show has felt like magic to me. To have the privilege to work on it, to get to make something with this incredible team and now for us to be nominated as a team is just too lovely. Extra special tahnks to Jason and Bill for inviting me to be part of this. What a thing…

As a cynical English guy I’m struggling to deal with all this wonderfulness. I’m not crying, you’re crying. F*** off! You’re crying. You ****.”

Experts including Lynn Elber from the Associated Press as well as Libby Hill and Ben Travers from IndieWire all believe that Goldstein will take home the trophy, per GoldDerby.com.

“It was truly a magical thing for me. In hindsight, I cannot express to you how passionately I felt that I had to be Roy. It was like a calling. It really was.”

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Ricky Gervais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Afc Richmond#Nbc#Brettgoldstein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

One of the few bright spots in 2020 was Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. A surprisingly touching comedy about an American football coach who moves to England to led a professional soccer team, the series found its inspiration from a series of NBC Sport commercials and is now nominated for 20 Emmy awards. The show slowly built a following and a reputation for finding the good in the cynical. Now, it’s back for its second season and though it still has the kind, hilarious, and folksy Lasso spirit we’ve come to know, this time around the show makes a few bad passes.
SportsRepublic

OLYMPICS BEGIN; ‘TED LASSO’ RETURNS

After a year of delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7:30 p.m., NBC) begin. Tonight’s broadcast of the opening ceremonies, the lighting of the cauldron and parade of nations actually took place this morning. But what’s the difference of a few hours when you’re celebrating the official 2020 games taking place in 2021?
TV & VideosMiddletown Press

'Ted Lasso' Emmy Nominee Brett Goldstein on Exploring Different Sides of His 'Angry and Hard' Character

The first season of Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” started with a major change for the titular American coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, who moved across the pond to lead a British Premier League team. But that season ended with another tremendous shift, this time for the once-star player of that team, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), who was injured during a match.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

Interview: Phil Dunster talks about season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’ and how Jamie Tartt almost became Dani Rojas

Phil Dunster has gone by many names on screen over the years. Some might recognize him as Count Andrei Razumovsky from the 2019 HBO limited series Catherine the Great and others might remember him as Chief Inspector Pembroke from the 2018 British television series No Offence. But now, the world has come to know him as Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso which starts its 2nd season this Friday on Apple TV+.
TV & VideosPosted by
Salon

The worst thing about "Ted Lasso" is Ted Lasso himself

If magazine profiles, TV best-of lists, Twitter and my personal text chains are to be believed, Apple TV+'s uber-optimistic "Ted Lasso" was the beacon of light that helped just about every human being – especially those who are the most dead inside – survive the pandemic. A testament to the...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham Break Down That Roy/Rebecca Scene

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a show that makes you want to believe in the best in people. It’s optimistic, kind, and full of heart. Nowhere was that more apparent in the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere than when Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) offered Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) some surprising romantic advice. After Keeley (Juno Temple) ropes him in on a double date with Rebecca and her new beau, Roy’s discomfit with the match reaches a boiling point — and not for the reason you might expect. Roy’s pep talk to Rebecca was simultaneously inspiring and romantic, and one hundred percent true to the Ted Lasso ethos.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

How ‘Ted Lasso’ Changed Our Lives at the Darkest Time

The Apple TV+ comedy series, which debuted last year like a fleeting, gee-golly antidote to our pandemic trauma and malaise, is undeniably funny—hence the record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations it earned earlier this month. The reason it burrowed not just into the zeitgeist, but also our collective psyche is that for...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles on how Dr. Sharon Fieldstone shakes up the world of Richmond

By the end of its first season, Ted Lasso established a copacetic dynamic between Jason Sudeikis’ Coach Ted Lasso, his AFC Richmond football team, and the owner of the club, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). The Apple TV+ comedy won hearts with a central focus on kindness and warmth. In season two, that winning optimism returns but not without a few shakeups. Sarah Niles join the cast as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the team’s sports psychologist, and she is seemingly immune to Ted’s appeal (and biscuits).
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández Reacted To Danny Rojas' Traumatic Season 2 Moment

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+. Read at your own risk!. Ted Lasso Season 2 certainly didn't pull any punches in its Season 2 premiere and got things off to a real wild start for AFC Richmond. Team optimist and soccer superstar Danny Rojas had his happiness stolen minutes into the season opener when his penalty kick unintentionally struck and killed the team's greyhound mascot.
TV & VideosIGN

Ted Lasso - Review

The season two premiere of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+. When Ted Lasso arrived last summer, the sports comedy was universally praised for providing a perfect shot of feel-good energy right when we needed it, giving audiences a safe space as the world buckled beneath the weight of a pandemic. But that sort of adulation also sold it a bit short, as the surprise Apple TV+ hit certainly didn't need to play off the poor state of the world to stand out as one of 2020's best new shows. Thankfully, with its sophomore season, Ted Lasso now has the opportunity to prove its worth as more than just a much-needed escape during dark times -- and its premiere suggests it's on the path to doing just that.
WorldWashington Post

'Ted Lasso' showed how kindness can change UK soccer. Until we saw the real UK soccer.

(RNS) — The night of England’s heartbreaking loss in the Euro Cup 2020 championship, an angry United Kingdom football fan defaced a mural honoring the team’s three Black players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Scrawled in all-caps, the graffiti declared “WE DO NOT STAND WITH 3 BLACK LIONS,” a reference to the England team’s emblem.
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

Dialect dilemmas for 'Ted Lasso' stars

The stars of comedy series "Ted Lasso," Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham, talk about discovering the differences between U.S. and U.K. English. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/20ef1034aa4641cc86d17a96b5f90629.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Ted Lasso's Roy and Keeley Are Just Like Your Favorite Disney Couple

Watch: "Ted Lasso" Stars Juno Temple & Brett Goldstein on Keeley & Roy. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Ted Lasso stars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein dished on their beloved characters, including their thoughts on why gruff footballer Roy and warm-hearted model Keeley work so well together. Specifically, the co-stars agreed that the perfect analogy for the on-screen couple was Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy