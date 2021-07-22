James Bruce Elsing passed away on December 12th, 2020 from injuries suffered from a fall while walking at the Breakwater with his good friend and helper Len Stevenson. Jim was born in Santa Barbara in 1938 and attended local schools, graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1956. Jim received special awards in 1955 and 1956 for being the Hi-lights announcer for the school’s radio program, supervised by English and broadcasting teacher Ruby Burton.