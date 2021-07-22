Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

James Bruce Elsing

Santa Barbara Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bruce Elsing passed away on December 12th, 2020 from injuries suffered from a fall while walking at the Breakwater with his good friend and helper Len Stevenson. Jim was born in Santa Barbara in 1938 and attended local schools, graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1956. Jim received special awards in 1955 and 1956 for being the Hi-lights announcer for the school’s radio program, supervised by English and broadcasting teacher Ruby Burton.

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Santa Barbara, CA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bruce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Retirement#Santa Barbara High School#The Elks Leadership Award#Super Cue Recreation#Noozhawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy