Cleansing Micellar Oils
Micellar water, a French beauty staple, has become incredibly popular in North America for its ability to attract makeup, dirt and excess oil—and now, skincare enthusiasts are becoming familiar with micellar oils for removing heavier makeup. Neogen's Calming Cicatree Micellar Cleansing Oil is one such example and the lightweight formula is effective for addressing pores and sebum, all the while soothing skin with a cica complex and tea tree leaf oils. The weightless, oil-textured product is said to be less slippery and it only leaves behind minimal residue. This particular micellar oil boasts 10 naturally derived oils like sage, olive and carrot.www.trendhunter.com
