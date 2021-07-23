Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPC Stock Increases Over 9% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) increased by over 9% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) increased by over 9% pre-market. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 44.53% during trading hours yesterday.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upc#Drugs#Stock Price#Sec Filings#Upc Stock Increases#Sec#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Marketing
Country
China
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HRT Financial LP Takes Position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 453,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock. CJJD...
Stockspulse2.com

GE Stock: 1-for-8 Reverse Split Now In Effect

The 1-for-8 reverse stock split for GE (NYSE:GE) is now in effect. These are the details. A couple of months ago, GE (NYSE:GE) announced that it will proceed with the 1-for-8 reverse stock split previously approved by GE shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021. GE common stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockspulse2.com

AFRM Stock: $76 Target From Mizuho

The shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AFRM) have received a price target drop from $90 to $76 by Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AFRM) have received a price target decrease from $90 to $76 by Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev assigned Affirm shares a “Buy” rating.
Stockspulse2.com

LOW Stock: $210 Target From Wedbush

The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) have received a price target drop from $225 to $210 by Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) have received a price target drop from $225 to $210 by Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Lowe’s shares from an “Outperform” rating to “Neutral.”
Stockspulse2.com

AMZN Stock: $4,200 Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target decrease from $4,400 to $4,200 by Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target decrease from $4,400 to $4,200 by Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein is maintaining an “Outperform” on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,001.10.
Stockspulse2.com

DIDI Stock: $25 Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. These are the details. The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded DiDi shares from an “Overweight” rating to “Neutral.”
Stockspulse2.com

IBM Stock: $164 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have recently received a price target increase from $152 to $164 from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have recently received a price target increase from $152 to $164 from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty is maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating on the company shares following the company’s second-quarter results.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockspulse2.com

DISH Stock: $40 Target From MoffettNathanson

The shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have received a price target increase from $15 to $40 by MoffettNathanson. These are the details. The shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have received a price target increase from $15 to $40 by MoffettNathanson. And MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett had upgraded Dish shares from a “Sell” rating to “Neutral.”
Stockspulse2.com

UPC Stock Increased 28.72% After Hours: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) increased 28.72% after hours. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) – a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China – increased 28.72% after hours. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 44.53% during trading hours yesterday.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “. Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “. STNE has been the topic of several other reports. cut their price objective on StoneCo...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Novavax Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could prove to be highly effective against the delta variant. The most likely path to success for Novavax's vaccine in the U.S. market is as a booster shot. Novavax could also have significant opportunities for its vaccine in international markets. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces $0.40 None Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of WHG stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “
Businesspulse2.com

Why Parker-Hannifin (PH) Is Buying Meggitt For £6.3 Billion

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) announced it is buying Meggitt for £6.3 billion. These are the details. Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) — a global leader in motion and control technologies — announced that it has reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Meggitt, a global leader in aerospace and defense motion and control technologies. The deal is valued at £6.3 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy