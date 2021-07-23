Cancel
Meet twin duo Softcult and hear their brand-new track “Spit It Out”

By Paige Owens
Alternative Press
Cover picture for the articleMercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn are the yin and yang to one another—and it has absolutely nothing to do with their coincidentally dark and light hair colors. The twins credit a creative “synergy” while working in tandem and have forged their own musical journey reminiscent of their influences, but with a more confident and optimistic perspective in relation to their output and creativity. Of course, as all siblings do, the pair will “fight every once in a while,” according to Phoenix. However, Mercedes coolly explains that she thinks it’s “part of our process.”

