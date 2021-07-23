Meet twin duo Softcult and hear their brand-new track “Spit It Out”

Bryson Tiller has quickly become one of the biggest names in the world of r&b and whenever he drops, it is a massive event for his fans. At the start of his career, his releases seemed to be fairly far apart although these days, Tiller has made sure to keep a consistent inflow of new songs. More often than not, Tiller will drop songs without warning, and that is exactly what he did Saturday night as he dropped off a new song called "One Sided" on his SoundCloud.