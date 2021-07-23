Morgan Stanley Highlights Boeing (BA) Shares As Attractive After the 13% Pullback

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.