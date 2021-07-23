On the Town: Art of Brunch a fun event set at great venue
If you’re looking for a fun, colorful and creative outdoor party to attend this summer, don’t miss Oklahoma Contemporary’s annual Art of Brunch on July 31. Held across the art center’s campus from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11 NW 11th St. in downtown Oklahoma City, the Art of Brunch starts with brunch from local eateries like Stitch, Neon Coffee Bar, Stella Modern Italian Cuisine, Quincy Bake Shop and Café Contemporary, the art center’s own restaurant. From there, you’ll enjoy mimosas, “beermosas,” cocktails and mocktails, a selection of brunch-paired lagers from Coop Ale Works; photo opportunities with fun décor; make-and-take art projects; and more.journalrecord.com
