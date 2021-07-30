The New Home Co. (NWHM) to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Apollo (APO) for $9 Per Share, $338M Transaction

INDIANAPOLIS and CHICAGO -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPAI would merge into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The strategic transaction joins together two high-quality portfolios with complementary geographic footprints creating a top five shopping center REIT by enterprise value. The combined company is expected to have an equity market capitalization of approximately $4.6 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion upon the closing of the transaction assuming a KRG share price of $20.83, which was the closing price on July 16, 2021. This immediately accretive transaction, paired with a strong balance sheet and significant value creation opportunities, is expected to provide a runway to increase long-term value for shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each RPAI common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued KRG common shares in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction. Based on the closing share price for KRG on July 16, 2021, this represents a 13% premium to RPAI's closing stock price on July 16, 2021. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, KRG shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company's equity and RPAI shareholders are expected to own approximately 60%. KRG anticipates assuming all RPAI debt and has obtained a financing commitment to provide a $1.1 billion term loan bridge facility in the event certain debt consents cannot be obtained prior to the closing of the transaction. The parties expect the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both KRG and RPAI shareholders. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees of KRG and the Board of Directors of RPAI. The merger will create an operating portfolio of 185 open-air shopping centers comprised of approximately 32 million square feet of owned gross leasable area. These properties are primarily located in "Warmer and Cheaper" metro markets in the United States with 70% of centers by annualized base rent ("ABR") having a grocery component. The combined company is expected to benefit from increased scale and density in strategic markets, deeper tenant relationships given the broader mix of open-air retail types, an appropriately sized development pipeline and a strong balance sheet.