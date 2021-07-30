Cancel
The New Home Co. (NWHM) to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Apollo (APO) for $9 Per Share, $338M Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) ("NWHM" or "the Company") and funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Apollo") today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Apollo Funds have agreed to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction for $9.00 per share. The transaction values NWHM at an enterprise value of approximately $338 million.

