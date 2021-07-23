Why You Should Be Strategic With Your Taxes

Karla Dennis, EA, MST & CEO of The Award Winning Tax Accounting Firm Karla Dennis and Associates Inc. — Specializing In Tax Planning. What does it mean to be strategic? For me, being strategic is like this: If I am going to do something, I want to try my best to get as much education on it as I can, so that when it comes time to make moves and decisions, I take the correct steps to get me to my goal. It can take lifetimes for one to realize that being strategic in business and especially in taxes is important. I am here to cut your learning curve and show you why it’s important to be strategic as a business owner.