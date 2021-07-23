Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Bite of Brazil: Sobremesa de morangos com bolacha is an addictingly simple dessert

By Alexandra Olsen
thegazette.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people say that they have a “sweet tooth,” some say they would choose savory over sweet every time … I say, I don’t want to choose and you can’t make me. You see, I can’t eat a single meal without having a little dessert after, and so many of my sweetest childhood memories, growing up in southern Brazil, begin with the frase “queue tal a sobremesa?” In English, “What about dessert?”

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condensed Milk#Dessert#Food Drink#Tal#Brazilian#Thehungrygaucha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Instagram
Country
Brazil
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Picnic Salads: 21 Salad Recipes that are Perfect for a Picnic

Picnic salad recipes – Celebrate summer, warm weather and the great outdoors with these delicious picnic salad ideas. Whether it’s a casual, fun weekend picnic at your favorite spot, or an organized event at a park with friends, these fresh and easy picnic salad recipes fit any lifestyle or diet and are sure to please. Enjoy!
Recipesthecountrycook.net

ORANGE FLUFF DESSERT

This dessert has a lot of different names that people call it. Orange Fluff, Orange Delight, Weight Watchers Dessert, or even 'The Orange Stuff.' It was something my mom made often when she was doing Weight Watchers. I don't know the point value anymore for this because they keep changing it all the time. I also don't actually adhere to a Weight Watchers diet so you'll want to do your own checking on the points if you are. However, you don't need to be on a diet to gobble this stuff up!
Recipesi am baker

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits are buttermilk biscuits that are baked drenched in butter for a biscuit that has a crispy crust with a soft and fluffy inside. If these biscuits sound amazing (which they are), be sure to also try my Buttermilk Biscuits!. Butter Swim Biscuits. This recipe is from Simply...
Recipessnjtoday.com

Peachy Bites

It’s Jersey peach season! My family and I love peaches in pies, cobblers, crumbles or crisps, pancakes, muffins, etc. but my personal favorite way to enjoy a peach is to give it a wash and go in for a bite!. Peaches are as nutritious as they are delicious, so go...
Recipesberlyskitchen.com

Yellow Squash Casserole

This easy recipe for Yellow Squash Casserole is the perfect way to enjoy garden-fresh yellow squash in a creamy comforting side dish. Make it during the summer months or whip it up for the holiday season for everyone to enjoy!. While there are many ways to prepare and cook yellow...
Recipescookitonce.com

Chinese Orange Chicken

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Marinating time: 30 mins | Ready in 1 hr 10 mins | Servings: 5. I so love the brimming orange flavour of this chicken dish. It’s way better than takeout and incredibly easy to prep. Crispy chicken pieces coated with the most amazing, sweet, and sticky orange sauce served over white or brown rice for a deliciously filling meal!
Columbus, OH614now.com

Save room for these Restaurant Week desserts

If you ask us, one the best parts of (614) Restaurant Week is that dessert is almost always included on the menu. If you’re the type who hopes the table will say yes to the dessert offer at the end of the meal, but you sit in disappointed silence when the consensus is no every time, Restaurant Week is a real treat.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Lamingtons – Australian Dessert

Lamingtons are small cakes from the traditional Australian cuisine, which are covered in chocolate and desiccated coconut. I found them in an Australian bakery and I really liked them, so I tried to get the traditional recipe. For this dessert, any firm sort of plain cake could be used: pound cake, butter cake, genoise sponge or Madeira cake. Here is the recipe:
RecipesWBUR

Simple, Rustic Dessert Recipes That Celebrate Summer Fruit

It’s hot out there. Some days are too hot to even murmur the word “baking.”. But summer is the time for fruit and, if you’re anything like me, you want to take advantage of all those luscious berries and stone fruit — juicy peaches, nectarines, cherries and apricots — that are so abundant in farmers markets right now. I have a summer ritual of visiting a local pick-your-own (PYO) farm and bringing home buckets of fruit. Then on the first cool day, I set about making jams, jellies, preserves and always bake a few pies, crisps, crumbles and cobblers.
Food & DrinksDaily Californian

Traditional Taiwanese dessert street food

“Food is where the heart is” has always been one of my favorite quotes, as it really does seem to be true for everyone, regardless of who and where they are from. As a Taiwanese-American who lived on the island for eight years, street markets have always been my second home. Even though it has been years since I lived there, the food from those night markets still holds a special place in my heart, as it reminds me of my childhood. Here are three of my favorite desserts, reminiscent of those nights.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Eclair

This chocolate eclair dessert is so creamy and delicious! I ate similar version in the popular bakery known as Boulangerie-Patisserie Julambre, in the popular Champs-Elysees street, Paris and I immediately fell in love with it. My friend Anna, gave me this amazing recipe that brings me back in Paris each time am eating it. Here is the recipe:
Food & Drinkskingsvillerecord.com

A Simply Sweet Dessert Bar

(Culinary.net) Finding a unique dessert to impress others can be a tall task. Cakes, brownies and cookies are classics but can be boring and repetitive. When you want something easy, delicious and made to impress, think outside the sweet treat box. Next time you’re in a pinch for something sweet,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Traditional Dessert Served At Lithuanian Weddings

One of the best parts of weddings is getting a glimpse of the stunning wedding cake. The confectionary showstoppers tend to tower in the reception space and are always eye-catching for the guests. While the cake might reflect the couple's unique interests or capture the room with its traditional pure white layers and intricate details in America, traditional wedding cakes in other countries can look quite a bit different.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Smith Island Cake Recipe

The Smith Island Cake is one of the best desserts! So simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Rich and chocolatey, this cake requires some simple ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen. Try the following recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 3 ½ cups flour (plus some...
Recipeskirbiecravings.com

2 Ingredient Banana Bread Donuts (No Yeast, Eggs, Butter, or Milk)

These easy donuts are soft and fluffy and the donut dough is just 2 ingredients. The donuts taste like banana bread in donut form. The donuts don’t require any yeast, eggs, butter or milk. The dough is ready in about five minutes. I love homemade donuts but I don’t usually...

Comments / 0

Community Policy