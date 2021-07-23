A Bite of Brazil: Sobremesa de morangos com bolacha is an addictingly simple dessert

“Food is where the heart is” has always been one of my favorite quotes, as it really does seem to be true for everyone, regardless of who and where they are from. As a Taiwanese-American who lived on the island for eight years, street markets have always been my second home. Even though it has been years since I lived there, the food from those night markets still holds a special place in my heart, as it reminds me of my childhood. Here are three of my favorite desserts, reminiscent of those nights.