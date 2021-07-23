A Bite of Brazil: Sobremesa de morangos com bolacha is an addictingly simple dessert
Some people say that they have a “sweet tooth,” some say they would choose savory over sweet every time … I say, I don’t want to choose and you can’t make me. You see, I can’t eat a single meal without having a little dessert after, and so many of my sweetest childhood memories, growing up in southern Brazil, begin with the frase “queue tal a sobremesa?” In English, “What about dessert?”www.thegazette.com
Comments / 0