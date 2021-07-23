Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi sheriff: Churches need to check buses, vans for missing catalytic converters

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iNu2_0b5ehqkZ00

A rash of catalytic converter thefts from church buses and vans has one Mississippi sheriff urging local churches to check vehicles on their properties for missing parts.

Prentiss County Sheriff’ Randy Tolar reports that several churches have already reported several thefts.

“We have had numerous Church report thefts of the converters from vans and buses. We had Deputies checking these church vehicles on Church premises and have discovered the converters missing before the church members were aware of the thefts,” a post on social media said. “We recently have made arrests of individuals that weren’t associated with one another that have been responsible for some of the thefts and have good leads on other thefts.”

Catalytic converter theft, a crime that has been happening for decades, is surging as thieves take advantage of a spike in the prices of rare metals contained within the automotive devices.

To report any new thefts, church leaders should call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at 662-728-6232.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the individuals responsible is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.

Comments / 2

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Prentiss, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Crime Stoppers#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Prentiss County Sheriff#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

After multi-county chase, Mississippi law enforcement apprehend murder suspect in Saturday shooting

Mississippi police arrested a man for murder after a multi-county chase involving several law enforcement agencies. Amory police say Menderil Cohen, 29, is in custody after a vehicle pursuit to Columbus, 40 miles away. The chase involved law enforcement officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police. On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.
Natchez, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Police, family of missing man reach out to public for help

Mississippi law enforcement and the friends and family of a young adult man who is missing are asking for help from their community to find him. A digital flyer that has circulated around social media since Wednesday asks for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bill Calvin Jr., age 20, to contact his family or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Ex-cop admits to murdering Mississippi woman sleeping in her bed; he claimed they were having an affair and she’d threatened to tell his wife

Inside the courtroom at the Union County Courthouse on Friday, former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne admitted to killing Dominique Clayton while she slept and was sentenced to life in prison. The proceedings ended a 26-month wait for justice by the Clayton Family and helped bring closure after Clayton was...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Multiple county search for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect ends with arrest at Mississippi state park

A Mississippi man described as being “armed and dangerous” has been taken into custody and in arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death. Lee County Sheriff Office deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens captured Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 28) at Tombigbee State Park.

Comments / 2

Community Policy