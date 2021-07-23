Norman Reedus has doubts about The Walking Dead film role

While all of the buzz around the TWDU has been around the 11th & final season of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead starting on its seventh season, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond getting ready to roll out its 2nd & final season, and work on spinoffs already happening, you would think that would be enough to keep the TWD fandom happily distracted. But when you tease Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes (and possibly others) returning for a feature film follow-up to his CRM-fueled Season 9 disappearance, that's a whole lot of toothpaste you can't put back in the tube. Folks are going to remember. That's why it was kind of TWD director, executive producer & effects mastermind Greg Nicotero to offer a brief update as well as his thoughts on how a big-screen adventure would differ from what the AMC series offers.