Will Axsome Stock Rebound After A 19% Fall In A Month?
The stock price of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system conditions, has seen a 19% drop over the last twenty-one trading days, while it is down 30% over the last year. Last month, we discussed that AXSM stock is more likely to see lower levels, going by the stock’s historical performance. That said, the recent decline in AXSM stock can be attributed to the U.S. FDA pulling the breakthrough therapy designation of AXS-12, the company’s drug used for the treatment of narcolepsy.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0