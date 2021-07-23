Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Will Axsome Stock Rebound After A 19% Fall In A Month?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system conditions, has seen a 19% drop over the last twenty-one trading days, while it is down 30% over the last year. Last month, we discussed that AXSM stock is more likely to see lower levels, going by the stock’s historical performance. That said, the recent decline in AXSM stock can be attributed to the U.S. FDA pulling the breakthrough therapy designation of AXS-12, the company’s drug used for the treatment of narcolepsy.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Axsome Therapeutics Lrb#The U S Fda#Flxn#Endp#Axsm 2 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
Stocksharrisondaily.com

Stocks open August higher after posting 6th monthly gain

Stocks are starting August on a strong note after the S&P 500 closed out its sixth straight month of gains. The benchmark index was up 0.5% in the early going Monday, led by gains in banks and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $34.99

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $32.27. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 19,697 shares traded. A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected just 3 points or 0.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,515-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Friday. The global forecast for the...
StocksForbes

What’s Next For Intel Stock After 8% Slip In One Month?

INTC) has seen a drop of almost 8% over the past month and currently trades at around $53 per share. The drop was aggravated by Intel’s. recent Q2 2021 earnings announcement, where revenue came in lower at $19.6 billion, down marginally from $19.7 billion in Q2 2020. Operating expenses dropped at roughly the same rate, with operating income coming in at $5.55 billion, down from $5.7 billion for the same period last year. However, a lower effective tax rate and a drop in the outstanding share count somewhat supported net income, and EPS rose to $1.25 from $1.20 over this period.
Forbes

Will Costco Stock See Higher Levels After 7% Rise In A Month?

COST), a warehouse club operator, experienced around a 7% rise over the last month (twenty-one trading days) to levels of near $424 currently. But will COST’s stock see higher levels over the coming weeks, or is a further decline in the stock imminent?. According to the Trefis Machine Learning...
MarketsNBC Connecticut

Spotify Stock Dips After Reporting Weak Total Monthly User Growth

Shares of Spotify dipped Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings that missed the mark on total monthly user growth. The company beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. It also reported strong ad growth. Shares of Spotify dipped more than 7% Wednesday after the company reported...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Spotify Stock Dragged Lower After Monthly Active User Miss

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) is trading just above its mid-May annual lows this morning, gapping 8.6% to $216.50 right out of the gate, following a lukewarm second-quarter report. The streaming service posted slimmer-than-expected losses, but noted the pandemic has taken a toll on active user growth. While monthly active users rose 22% in the past year, this growth missed estimates. Spotify blamed "lighter user intake during the first half of the quarter," noting it had to put a hold on several marketing campaigns because of Covid-19.
Stocksfxempire.com

Stocks Move Higher As Rebound Continues

Treasury Yields Increase As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Declines. S&P 500 futures are gaining some ground in premarket trading as traders look ready to buy stocks after yesterday’s strong upside move. Yesterday’s trading action indicated that there is plenty of money on the sidelines which is waiting for any meaningful...
StocksFXStreet.com

Nasdaq 100 rebound stalls after weak Netflix (NFLX Stock) earnings

US stocks rebounded on Tuesday after having their worst trading day on Monday. The Dow Jones rose by more than 550 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by more than 1.5%. These gains narrowed in the futures market after Netflix released weak numbers. The company lost 430,000 customers in the US and Canada in Q2. Analysts were expecting the company would add 5.9 million new customers in the quarter. In its guidance, the company said that it would add more than 3.5m members in the third quarter. In the earnings call, the firm dismissed the idea that competition from companies like Disney and AT&T were behind the disappointing results.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Netflix, Intuitive Surgical Fared After Tuesday's Stock Market Rebound

Earnings reports were plentiful as earnings season ramped up. Two key stocks saw their share prices move in opposite directions following their quarterly reports. As quickly as the stock market plunged on Monday, it managed to put together a pretty convincing rebound on Tuesday. Nothing fundamental really changed in that 24-hour period, but market participants nevertheless concluded that greater optimism was warranted. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) were all right around 1.5%.
StocksFox News

Stocks 'tank' on fears of a COVID rebound

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

Stock Futures Rebound After the Dow Suffers Worst Day Since October

Stock futures climbed in overnight trading on Monday after concerns about the spread of Covid-19's delta variant sent investors dumping equities, especially those directly affected by pandemic restrictions. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 80 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.4% higher.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Zomedica (ZOM) Stock Falls Below Support: Will It Rebound?

After Zomedica (ZOM) stock has dropped below its $0.70 support, many investors are wondering whether to buy the dip or sell. ZOM stock fell 0.18 percent on Jul. 16 to close at $0.61. Article continues below advertisement. Zomedica is an animal health company. It has developed a diagnostics platform called...
EconomyForbes

Honda Motor’s Stock Trading Higher Before Q1 Earnings

Honda Motor’s stock (NYSE: HMC), rose by 3.4% to $32 in the last five trading days. In comparison, Trefis’ Honda Motor Valuation is $36. The company is expected to report its Q1 FY 2022 earnings on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. The broader S&P500 rose by 1.2% over the last five trading days. Now, will the company move downward over the coming weeks, or is a further rise in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price using multiple years of historical stock data, returns for HMC’s stock average around 0.5% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 3.4% rise in a week (five trading days). But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding HMC stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Honda Motor stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BeiGene in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.75). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
modernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Neurocrine...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Christopher J. Twomey Sells 8,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Comments / 0

Community Policy