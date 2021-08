As lawmakers continue deliberation how to best address issues associated with farm labor and availability. “I’m here today simply to advocate on behalf of American agriculture and these workers, maintain that the capacity of this great food and agriculture industry that can either provide the benefits that we all enjoy in this country, and at the same time provide respect and dignity to farm workers who are working so hard to make this system what it is today,” noted Ag Secretary, Tom Vilsack when he recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.