Congress & Courts

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

By Jared Serbu
federalnewsnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Both the Air Force and the Navy want Congress’s permission to retire some of their weapons platforms, generally with the rationale that the money saved by doing so will let them reallocate funds toward the sort of high-end warfare the Pentagon believes it needs to prepare for.

