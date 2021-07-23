With $150M in fresh capital, crime surveillance startup looks to grow in Denver

A company that makes data technology used by the oil industry is growing in Denver even though its employees can choose to be anywhere. ResFrac simulates different drilling and hydraulic fracturing strategies to help oil and natural gas companies get the most oil production from new wells. A third of its 15 employees are in Denver, making it home to the biggest concentration of employees and including some who moved to Denver after being hired.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO