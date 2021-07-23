ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

With $150M in fresh capital, crime surveillance startup looks to grow in Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2021-07-23

The startup produces cameras for neighborhoods and police departments...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockydailynews.com

Growing Denver construction software startup brings on new round of capital

Denver-based construction software company Assignar has brought on a new round of capital aimed at providing liquidity to early investors and its team. The company, which relocated to Denver in 2017 from Australia, raised this $16.5 million round just months after its $20 million Series B in May. The company’s CEO and co-founder Sean McCreanor said this add-on investment was largely driven by investor demand.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Denver firm acquires startups unable to raise a Series B

“We’ve got into this mindset that if you’re not getting venture backed, you’re not a good company. I think that mentality is what we’re really trying to change,” a partner explains. Nick Greenhalgh. 2021-11-11 07:54:58. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is...
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Acquisition closes for Denver digital health startup Welltok

Once billed as Denver’s next tech unicorn, digital health startup Welltok has been acquired. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
DENVER, CO
Flint Beat

Flint Police Department looks to purchase more surveillance cameras

Flint, MI– The Flint Police Department is looking to spend almost $100,000 purchasing surveillance cameras with license plate and vehicle recognition technology. During the Flint City Council committee meeting Nov. 3, the council considered a resolution to approve spending $98,750 from the city’s general fund on 37 new cameras. At...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#14 29 19#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Growing Network of License Plate-Reading Cameras Helps Stop Crime

A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping neighborhoods stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Chisolm Ridge neighborhood in North Fort Worth installed the cameras from a company called Flock months ago. "Our crime is virtually non-existent now,”...
FORT WORTH, TX
bizjournals

Oil modeling tech startup grows in Denver

A company that makes data technology used by the oil industry is growing in Denver even though its employees can choose to be anywhere. ResFrac simulates different drilling and hydraulic fracturing strategies to help oil and natural gas companies get the most oil production from new wells. A third of its 15 employees are in Denver, making it home to the biggest concentration of employees and including some who moved to Denver after being hired.
DENVER, CO
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s surveillance network keeps growing, and growing, and…

Roughly 3,300 public and private surveillance cameras feed into a downtown office staffed by Atlanta Police Department officers. By the end of 2021, that all-seeing network is expected to grow by roughly 250 cameras. How did Atlanta become one of the world’s most watched cities?. In 2007, the Atlanta Police...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Washington

2 Bodies Found in NYC Apartment After Tenant Below Reports Horror in Her Ceiling

New York City police made a gruesome discovery over the weekend after a woman reported maggots falling from her apartment ceiling. Officers were called Saturday to the building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. That's where they found badly decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment above Luz Beriguete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: DoorDash Driver Seen Using Brentwood Lobby As Toilet

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident. Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can. Yep this happened in my building! @DoorDash driver used my lobby as a toilet and now @DoorDash doesn’t want to pay for clean up! And she went on to deliver and touch food! Vile!...
BRENTWOOD, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Alcohol Detection Systems Will Now Be Mandatory In All New Vehicles

BOSTON (CBS) – Drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people every year in the United States. A new law aims to change that by requiring alcohol detection systems in cars to stop impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. The new law applies to everyone, not just people with a history of drunk driving. Sarah Carmichael says a crash in February 2008 changed her life forever. She was stopped at a light in Framingham when she was hit by a drunk driver. “I was in a medically induced coma for about 10 days,” Carmichael said. “C1 and C2 vertebrae in my neck...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy