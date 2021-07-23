Cancel
Digital Federal Credit Union On Innovating To Meet Members' Digital Demands

Some of the latest data holds good news for credit unions. PYMNTS research confirms that the majority of credit unions (CUs) are meeting the challenge to offer digital services and products that members have come to expect. The Credit Union Innovation Study, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration that surveyed 5,239 U.S. consumers and 100 CU decision-makers, found that 80 percent of members said their CUs innovate either “somewhat” or “very” well. Respondents said that their CUs are introducing new products and services and investing in the kinds of tools members say they want. In addition, 98 percent of credit unions have invested in loyalty and rewards programs, and 93 percent are putting more funding into security and authentication.

