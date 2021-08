This type of crime has skyrocketed in various states during the Covid-19 pandemic. (7-22-21)Theft is as old as humanity itself. However, what has been changing throughout history are the most common objects being stolen. With many U.S. cities having more than two autos per household, auto parts have become a valuable currency for thieves. During the COVID-19 pandemic, one component in particular has gained more prominence than ever. No, it’s not your radio, it’s the catalytic converter.