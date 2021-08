As two Baptist pastors, we often preach lengthy sermons. Our message right now, though, to the citizens of the Show Me State is brief: Get vaccinated!. As we all know, the delta coronavirus variant has created a rise in COVID-19 cases in our state. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes for Health, last week called Missouri “the place that I’m most worried about” in terms of COVID-19 cases. And Collins, who like us is outspoken about his evangelical faith, previously urged his fellow Christians to get vaccinated, arguing that “this really is a love-your-neighbor moment.”