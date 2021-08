Peru’s fragile democracy was subjected to an extreme test last month when a presidential runoff between two ideologically polarized candidates resulted in a razor-thin victory for a leftist opposed by most of the country’s elite. The apparent win for Pedro Castillo, a 51-year-old rural school teacher with no previous government experience, prompted his far-right opponent to issue Trump-like claims of vote fraud, while scores of retired military officers called on the armed forces not to recognize the result. So it was good news this week when electoral officials rejected the evidence-free charges and outside pressure and certified Mr. Castillo as Peru’s next president, to be sworn in July 28.