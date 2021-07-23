Cancel
Kendall County, IL

Kendall County Sees Increase in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 10 days ago

The Kendall County Health Department is warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. There were 46 new cases reported this week and only 20 reported last week. There were 33 cases the previous week. The health department says community transmission remains moderate. The county's positivity rate is at 3.2 percent.

www.wspynews.com

