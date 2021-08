It’s no accident that Nick Cannon is a dad of 7. The TV personality finally addressed his growing family in a new interview — here’s what he had to say. Nick Cannon, 40, being a dad to seven kids is no mistake. The Masked Singer judge — who has welcomed four children with three different women within the past six months — spoke about his booming family on Nick Cannon Radio on July 7. When Nick asked hip hop duo City Girls for life advice, JT jokingly told Nick he should “wrap it up” and “protect yourself,” meaning he should basically just stop having kids. But Nick claimed that his children’s births were all intentional on his end. “I’m having kids on purpose,” he responded, adding, “I don’t have no accident.”