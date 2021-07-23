Cancel
Future Cars: 2023 Land Rover Defender SVR Brings the Heat With a 600+HP V-8

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT IT IS: The most muscular version of the rough-and-ready Defender, one of the hottest SUVs on the planet right now—in fact, Land Rover is still scrambling to meet demand. As hot as the off-roader is, though, our 2021 SUV of the Year is really just getting started, especially if you're a fan of hugely powerful SUVs. The lineup already includes four-cylinder, V-6, and V-8 models, but the forthcoming SVR will build on the Defender V8 (seen below and in gallery) with more horsepower, sportier design elements, and unique suspension tuning to deliver the ultimate street version. Both the 110 and 90 versions will still kick ass off-road, of course, but think of the SVR as the Mercedes-AMG G63 to the regular Defender V-8's Mercedes-Benz G550.

