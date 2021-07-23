Cancel
Massachusetts State

Suspect At Large After Stealing Bobcat Tractor In Western Mass, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 10 days ago
Police in West Springfield released photos of a suspect and his vehicle after allegedly stealing a Bobcat. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Seen him or this truck?

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts have released new photos of a suspect and his vehicle who is wanted for allegedly stealing a Bobcat compact tractor from an area business.

According to police in Hampden County, the suspect is responsible for stealing the tractor from a business off Main Street in West Springfield this week before taking off in the truck shown above.

The truck has been described as being a Ford F-150 that was produced between 2004 and 2008.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact West Springfield Det. Guindon by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 245 or texting “SOLVE” plus the message to 274637 and referencing case number 21-13478-OF.

