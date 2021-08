(WFXR) — We’re looking at a sunny start to the week ahead, but it won’t last long. The front that passed through Sunday has allowed drier and slightly cooler air to filter into Southwest and Central Virginia. Although there will be some pockets of fog for the morning hours, expect mostly sunny skies for much of Monday with low humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the mild upper 70s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Warmer low to mid-80s are in the forecast for the Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside.