Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Johnny Depp working on new music with Jeff Beck

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp is reportedly working on new music with Jeff Beck. The Hollywood Vampires rocker is said to be teaming up with the iconic 'Hi Ho Silver Lining' guitarist on material for his upcoming album.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#The Hollywood Vampires#Rocker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Saginaw Grant Cause of Death Revealed: Johnny Depp's Co-star Dead at 85

Saginaw Grant, Johnny Depp's co-star in "The Lone Ranger," has died. He was 85. Sources confirmed this week that Grant died on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood. His publicist and friend, Lanie Carmichael, delivered the news to Associated Press. Carmichael added that Saginaw Grant's cause of death...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet Praises Dior For Standing By Johnny Depp With New Ad

After the UK court ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel action against former wife Amber Heard and The Sun, the publication that had called him a “wife-beater,” the actor found himself in a difficult spot with Hollywood moguls. As of now, the American star has lost out on his...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Minamata Director Blasts MGM For Burying Johnny Depp’s New Movie

The constant swirl of publicity around Johnny Depp’s personal life has drastically affected his professional one, with many inside the industry now completely writing off the chances of a comeback, which history has shown is something that can never truly be ruled out. Having been dropped from both the Pirates...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Aquaman 2 Producer Dismisses Johnny Depp Fans, Says Amber Heard’s Right For The Movie

You’d have to have been living under a rock not to hear about the anger at Amber Heard returning as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Very angry, very loud Johnny Depp fans attempted a tireless campaign to stop this, including multiple petitions asking Warner Bros to fire her, spreading false rumors that Heard failed her physical, that she broke her contract, that she’s uninsurable, that her role was being drastically reduced, and so on and so forth.
MoviesNME

Director accuses MGM of burying film because of Johnny Depp

Filmmaker Andrew Levitas has accused MGM of burying his film Minamata because of the publicised personal issues of Johnny Depp. The actor plays photojournalist Eugene Smith in the film, which focuses on the effects of mercury poisoning on the citizens of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan. Levitas wrote a letter of complaint...
MusicPopculture

Paul McCartney Digitally De-Aged for New Music Video Featuring Beck

Paul McCartney has the license to do almost whatever he wants artistically at this point, and if that includes de-aging himself for his latest music video, no one is going to stand in his way. McCartney, 79, looked like his much younger self in a whimsical new music video for Beck's remix of "Find My Way." The original track appeared on last year's McCartney III, while the new take on the song appears on McCartney III Imagined.
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Watch Jeff Beck Smash His Guitar to Pieces in Mock Rage

The Yardbirds were something of an academy for UK guitar heroes, with Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, and Eric Clapton all graduating at one time or another. While Beck and his good friend Page were in the band together, they explored some of the hippest new sounds available, introducing the world to the joys of psychedelic rock via the Sola Sound Tone Bender fuzz and various other custom made stompboxes, courtesy of guitar effects pioneer Roger Mayer.
Los Angeles, CAcodelist.biz

Johnny Depp: Perjury? Police allegedly investigating Amber Heard

The last word in the War of the Roses between the former Hollywood couple Amber Heard (35, “Aquaman”) and Johnny Depp (57, “Dead Man”) has apparently still not been spoken. Although Depp lost the appeal against the verdict at the beginning of April, in which it was considered proportionate that Depp could be described as a “woman thug” in an article in the daily newspaper “The Sun” in 2018, but as the “Bild” wants to have learned, the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating Amber Heard for perjury.
MusicSpin

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Guests Mick Fleetwood and Anthony Bozza

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with Fleetwood Mac’s namesake/drummer Mick Fleetwood and author Anthony Bozza. In their conversation, the trio discussed Fleetwood’s lengthy career, beginning as a child in England to becoming the drummer of one of the biggest bands in rock history, and how Bozza ended up co-writing Fleetwood’s autobiography. Additionally they spoke in length about original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, as well as the tribute concert and documentary that were issued prior to his death last year. And yes, they also spoke about the classic era Mac, Rumours, Fleetwood’s relationship with Lindsay Buckingham and what the future of the band looks like in 2021. Lest we forget the infamous “Dreams” TikTok craze that captured hearts and minds last September.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Nickelback has a message for fans who have been anxiously awaiting the release of their next album: Don’t hold your breath. While bassist Mike Kroeger confirms he and his bandmates are currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s “Feed the Machine,” he notes they’re taking their time to make sure they don’t make a “sh*tty record.” The reason Nickelback has the luxury of a deadline-free recording process is the band’s members are also their own bosses, Kroeger says. “We’ve been managing ourselves for about a year,” he reveals. Has Nickelback peaked already? Are fans lost when a band takes too long between albums?
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Amber Heard won’t be fired because of Johnny Depp fans

Peter Safran, the producer of “Aquaman 2” says he won’t respond to pressure from Johnny Depp’s fans and fire Amber Heard. For years, Johnny Depp (58) and Amber Heard (35) have been engaged in a bitter War of the Roses. It’s about violence, alcohol, freaking out and, of course, the question of which side is closer to the truth with its version.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Reportedly Wins Motion To Reveal If Ex Amber Heard Donated The Promised $7 Million From Their Divorce Settlement To Charity

It's a good day for Johnny Depp, as the embattled actor took home a major win in his lengthy court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. Thanks to Judge Arthur Engoron — who granted 23 of Depp's 24 requests — the Pirates of the Caribbean star will finally discover if the blonde babe stuck to her word and donated part of the $7 million from their divorce settlement to the America Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Director Insinuates Studio Is Burying New Johnny Depp Movie After Court Case With Amber Heard In New Letter

Once upon a time Johnny Depp was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. And while the Jack Sparrow actor still has an incredibly devoted fan base, the actor has been spending more time in court rooms than in front of movie cameras of late. Depp does have a new movie, the drama Minamata, but it has yet to be released in the U.S. despite the movie debuting at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2020. While there were plans for a release in February of this year, the movie has set to be released in any channels, and the director is now accusing MGM of deciding to "bury" the movie.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Amber Heard shares insightful post on dispute with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard shares insightful post on dispute with Johnny Depp. On Instagram, Amber Heard posted two very similar photos of herself. The background is her years-long court dispute with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Last year, Johnny Depp lost the delander case against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which had called him...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Rock Stars Who Haven’t Returned From COVID-19 Lockdown Yet

The world of live rock music is still learning how to adjust in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Large-scale tours were pushed back months, or sometimes years, and even when concerts were rescheduled and repromoted, capacity restrictions and venue limitations meant some serious reconfiguration. Nevertheless, as vaccination rates continue...
Musicenergy941.com

Lizzo Is Working On New Music With Mark Ronson

As we await Lizzo’s sophomore album, we’re patiently waiting for an update. Well… it finally happened when Lizzo gave an update on new music via TikTok in which revealed she’s in the studio with Mark Ronson. In the video (seen above) highlighting the sarcasm she says, “An album? Absolutely not,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy