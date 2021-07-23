Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise Valley, AZ

Very private, mid-century home on market for $4.25 million in Paradise Valley

By Rudy Rivas
AZFamily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA classic mid-century home in the heart of Paradise Valley is on the market for $4.25 million. The property features masonry block walls, vaulted ceilings and a master suite that overlooks Camelback Mountain. The home was recently remodeled with new electrical, plumbing and air conditioning. For more information about this property contact Zoja Pedenko and Frank Aazami with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paradise Valley, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Plumbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy