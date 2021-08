Gerry Valentine is an executive coach, public speaker & author with 27+ yrs. Fortune 100 experience. He advises executives & entrepreneurs. I’ve been speaking to a lot of leaders who are trying to guide their organizations back to normal as they head back into the office. One thing has become apparent: We’re not going back to normal. The last 17 months have dramatically altered the way we work. We’re heading into a new work environment — one that’s going to impact virtually everyone in some way. It’s an extremely demanding time for leaders. It’s also a time of tremendous opportunity if leaders know how to leverage the opportunity. Here are five things every leader should understand as we go “back” to the office.