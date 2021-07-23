First Look at The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop Resorts World extension
Recent photos of The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop Resorts World extension reveals that Elon Musk’s underground people mover isn’t done with Sin City just yet. It seems like Boring Company has hit its stride in Las Vegas. TBC’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop kicked off operations just last month. Following the successful launch of the LVCC Loop, the tunneling company has moved right on to constructing the Vegas Loop without missing a beat.www.teslarati.com
