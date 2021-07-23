First Look at The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop Resorts World extension

Health and public safety guidelines prompted consumers to scale back their brick-and-mortar spending over the past year, drastically affecting cash flows in industries such as betting and gambling that still rely on in-person customers for the bulk of their revenues. Consumers are finally returning to physical merchants as vaccination rates rise and locations reopen, but they are now bringing with them the payment preferences they developed over the past 16 months. It is undeniable that they have begun to expect digital-first methods when it comes to making payments and receiving disbursements.