First Look at The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop Resorts World extension

By Maria Merano
teslarati.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent photos of The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop Resorts World extension reveals that Elon Musk’s underground people mover isn’t done with Sin City just yet. It seems like Boring Company has hit its stride in Las Vegas. TBC’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop kicked off operations just last month. Following the successful launch of the LVCC Loop, the tunneling company has moved right on to constructing the Vegas Loop without missing a beat.

