Movies

Norman Reedus has doubts about The Walking Dead film role

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus admits that it is "up in the air" as to whether he appears in 'The Walking Dead' movie. The 52-year-old actor plays Daryl Dixon in the TV series but confessed that he has no idea whether he will be reunited with Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes on the big screen.

