Jake Shears reveals hopes for Scissor Sisters future

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Shears wants to release another Scissors Sisters album. The 'I Don't Feel Like Dancin'' hitmakers haven't released an album since 2012's 'Magic Hour', and their most recent release was 2017 charity single 'Swerlk'.

